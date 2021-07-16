Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for approximately 2.3% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 206,221 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,188 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.26.

STX stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.03. 58,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,370. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

