Tyman (LON:TYMN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 464 ($6.06). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 460 ($6.01), with a volume of 428,381 shares changing hands.

TYMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tyman from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Tyman in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Tyman in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,443.56. The company has a market cap of £862.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74.

In related news, insider Jo Hallas sold 78,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.60), for a total transaction of £336,919.44 ($440,187.41).

About Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

