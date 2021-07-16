Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Short Interest Update

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the June 15th total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TYME stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Tyme Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $131,095.00. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,311,680.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 488,500 shares of company stock valued at $685,545. Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

