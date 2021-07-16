TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 19th (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

TZP Strategies Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 19th. TZP Strategies Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of TZPSU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $12,305,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,960,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,207,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,456,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,502,000.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

