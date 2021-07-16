U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,255. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.