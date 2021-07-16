U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Shares of USB stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.