U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB opened at $58.82 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.03.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

