U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

U.S. Global Jets ETF stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.