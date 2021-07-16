Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Up 223.3% in June

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 223.3% from the June 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

UBEOF opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.51. Ube Industries has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $21.51.

About Ube Industries

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

