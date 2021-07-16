Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Up 223.3% in June

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 223.3% from the June 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
UBEOF opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.51. Ube Industries has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $21.51.
About Ube Industries
