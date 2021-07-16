UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $120.36 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.11.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

