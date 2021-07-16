UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Verint Systems worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,205,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Verint Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,297,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,530,000 after acquiring an additional 119,717 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -232.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.27. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

