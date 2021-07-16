UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,822 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Owens & Minor worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 15,637.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of OMI stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.45, for a total transaction of $1,984,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,295. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.