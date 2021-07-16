UBS Group AG Acquires 13,266 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of PennantPark Investment worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $450.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.