UBS Group AG Acquires 530 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $56.77 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

