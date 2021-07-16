UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Manchester United by 823.4% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 92,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 82,340 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter worth about $1,153,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 22.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 306,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MANU opened at $15.10 on Friday. Manchester United plc has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($13.31). The firm had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -180.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

