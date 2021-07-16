UBS Group AG Buys 686 Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NACCO Industries were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NC opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 12.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.

