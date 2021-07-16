UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,139,710 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 84,565 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of UBS Group worth $48,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in UBS Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in UBS Group by 112.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in UBS Group by 507.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

