UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 405,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.03. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $27.64.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

