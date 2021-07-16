UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 227.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $13,584,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,704,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion and a PE ratio of -68.74. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.92.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.