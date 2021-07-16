UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €42.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.79 ($45.64).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

