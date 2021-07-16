UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on YARIY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.