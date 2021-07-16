UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 1,110” Price Target for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP) has been assigned a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,042.55 ($13.62).

LON WPP traded down GBX 19.60 ($0.26) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 950.60 ($12.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. The company has a market capitalization of £11.40 billion and a PE ratio of -3.92. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 985.91.

In other WPP news, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, with a total value of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43). Also, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of £21,827 ($28,517.12). Insiders have bought 7,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,652,960 over the last ninety days.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

