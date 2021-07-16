UBU Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $99,473.00 (UBU)

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One UBU Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded down 41.2% against the dollar. UBU Finance has a market capitalization of $301,183.54 and $99,473.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UBU Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.38 or 0.00815574 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

UBU Finance Profile

UBU Finance (UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 9,512,306 coins and its circulating supply is 6,221,766 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UBU Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UBU Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UBU Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UBU Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.