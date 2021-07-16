uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 107.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.59%. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of uCloudlink Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of uCloudlink Group stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $9.00. 7,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,333. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $253.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.