UDR (NYSE:UDR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. UDR traded as high as $52.60 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 20743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.32.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

Get UDR alerts:

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $562,214.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,015. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in UDR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in UDR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in UDR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in UDR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 263.86, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.