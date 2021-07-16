Unibright (UBT) Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. Unibright has a total market cap of $180.03 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unibright has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unibright Profile

UBT is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

