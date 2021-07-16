Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (UGOTCHI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $287.00

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003088 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a total market capitalization of $984,794.87 and $287.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00107824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00146485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,899.55 or 0.99993378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Profile

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

