Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Major Shareholder Ambina Partners Llc Sells 4,874 Shares

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) major shareholder Ambina Partners Llc sold 4,874 shares of Unico American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $22,469.14. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ambina Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Ambina Partners Llc sold 10,379 shares of Unico American stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $46,705.50.

Shares of Unico American stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.42. 515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,303. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.63. Unico American Co. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.16.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 51.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.51%.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

