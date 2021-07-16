Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Ambina Partners Llc sold 10,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $46,705.50. 49.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNAM opened at $4.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63. Unico American has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $23.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.16.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 51.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

