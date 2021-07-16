UniLayer Price Reaches $0.25 (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000773 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00050779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.41 or 0.00866605 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,065,123 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

