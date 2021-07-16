United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.09 ($49.52).

United Internet stock opened at €34.09 ($40.11) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87. United Internet has a 52-week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52-week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.46.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

