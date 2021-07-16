United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.09 ($49.52).

United Internet stock opened at €34.09 ($40.11) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87. United Internet has a 52-week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52-week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.46.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

