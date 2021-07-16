United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 38.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

NYSE:UPS opened at $212.86 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.04. The company has a market cap of $185.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

