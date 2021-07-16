United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $265.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.
URI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus increased their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.62.
Shares of URI opened at $314.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $151.41 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.06.
In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
