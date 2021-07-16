United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $265.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.

URI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus increased their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.62.

Shares of URI opened at $314.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $151.41 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

