United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,053 ($13.76). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,038 ($13.56), with a volume of 720,681 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,003.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 28.83 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.41. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.86%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford acquired 25,660 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) per share, with a total value of £264,041.40 ($344,971.78). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 25,697 shares of company stock valued at $26,422,826.

United Utilities Group Company Profile (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

