UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $440.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UNH. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $441.13.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $420.05 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.84. The stock has a market cap of $396.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.25, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,801 shares of company stock valued at $7,069,698. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 125,852 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,396,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.