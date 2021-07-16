UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $515.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $435.00 to $515.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.96.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $420.05 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $396.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,801 shares of company stock valued at $7,069,698 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 125,852 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

