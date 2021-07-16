UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.300-$18.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $18.30-18.80 EPS.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $420.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,699. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.84. The firm has a market cap of $396.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $416.04 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $442.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,801 shares of company stock valued at $7,069,698 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UnitedHealth Group stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

