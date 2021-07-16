Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Director Sells $1,984,500.00 in Stock

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.45, for a total value of $1,984,500.00.

Shares of OLED stock traded down $4.45 on Friday, hitting $204.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,680. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.82 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.23.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on OLED shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

