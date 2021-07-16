Universal Health Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,374 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,247% compared to the typical daily volume of 102 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS stock opened at $153.14 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $95.03 and a 12 month high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after buying an additional 65,421 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1,262.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 89,389 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,620,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.