UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $19.72

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.72, but opened at $19.14. UP Fintech shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 38,950 shares changing hands.

TIGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 1.80.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth about $23,185,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 4,296.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after buying an additional 840,003 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,126,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 158,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,293,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

