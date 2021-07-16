UpHealth’s (UPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for UpHealth’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE UPH opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

