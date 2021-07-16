Ursa Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 96,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. East Stone Acquisition accounts for about 1.0% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East Stone Acquisition in the first quarter worth $450,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in East Stone Acquisition in the first quarter worth $300,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in East Stone Acquisition in the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 209.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ESSC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,221. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

