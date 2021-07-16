USDX Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006348 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000125 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 6,824.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

