V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,500 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.64, for a total transaction of $204,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $206,835.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $205,455.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total transaction of $201,795.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $201,180.00.

On Monday, June 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $122,800.00.

On Friday, June 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $121,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $185,610.00.

On Monday, June 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $307,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00.

CRVL stock opened at $136.19 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $140.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.