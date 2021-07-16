Vale (NYSE:VALE) Given New $27.00 Price Target at HSBC

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price target boosted by HSBC from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,261,600. Vale has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. Analysts anticipate that Vale will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $33,712,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 129.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 65,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 74,560 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 99.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 38,955 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,268.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

