Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the June 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS VLEEY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98. Valeo has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLEEY shares. Barclays downgraded Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

