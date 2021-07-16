Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the June 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS VLEEY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98. Valeo has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLEEY shares. Barclays downgraded Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

