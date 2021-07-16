Valiant Capital Management L.P. Sells 87,500 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Valiant Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive accounts for approximately 2.2% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $57,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 182.84 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 884,767 shares valued at $97,997,060. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

