Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $815.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report sales of $815.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $817.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $814.20 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $688.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $135,442,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,345,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 379.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after acquiring an additional 256,775 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $56,762,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $40,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.71. 347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,772. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $114.81 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

