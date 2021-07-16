Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $139.05. 3,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,710. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.