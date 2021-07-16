Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Holdings Lowered by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,613,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,182. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $123.16 and a 52-week high of $213.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.